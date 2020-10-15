World

Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

15 October 2020 - 10:58 By Reuters
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. File photo
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. File photo
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday after 10 days of unrest following a disputed election, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters who have demanded his removal from office.

Kyrgyzstan has been in turmoil since the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, which the opposition rejected after Jeenbekov's allies were declared the winners.

After opposition supporters took to the streets and seized government buildings, the authorities annulled the vote. Jeenbekov announced last week that he would resign, but this week he delayed his exit, saying he would stay in office until a new election was held.

On Wednesday, Jeenbekov accepted parliament's choice of Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist whose supporters freed him from prison last week, to be prime minister. Japarov and his followers have demanded Jeenbekov leave office.

Kyrgyzstan, a small central Asian former Soviet republic that borders on China, has experienced political turmoil for years. Jeenbekov is now the third president to be toppled in a popular uprising since 2005.  

READ MORE:

No progress on Kyrgyz impasse as businesses warn of economic damage

Kyrgyzstan's parliament failed to gather a quorum in an overnight session, deputies said on Thursday, leaving a power vacuum in the Central Asian ...
News
1 week ago

Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

The People's Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Wednesday it was assuming all state powers and dissolving ...
News
1 week ago

Opposition politician takes over Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry

Kyrgyz opposition politician and former senior security official Kursan Asanov has taken over as acting interior minister, a ministry spokesman said ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X