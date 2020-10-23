Pope's support for gay civil unions seen as threat to same-sex marriage

The pope's comments in support of same-sex civil unions did not go far enough and could even harm the campaign for same-sex marriage, LGBTQI+ rights campaigners said on Thursday.

In a documentary titled Francesco released on Wednesday, the pontiff said same-sex couples needed legal rights, and "homosexual people have a right to be in a family", his clearest language on the subject since his election in 2013.

However, after years of opposition from the Catholic church to same-sex marriage, the pope's comments will do little to advance LGBTQI+ rights or repair the damage done to gay people, said LGBTQI+ campaigners in majority-Catholic Latin America.

"Given the church's history, I don't believe this approach is one of inclusion with respect to the rights of the LGBTQI+ population," said Diane Rodriguez, president of the Ecuadorian federation of LGBTQI+ organisations.

"This is more like a wink of the eye. It's not like saying LGBTQI+ people should be loved and welcomed."