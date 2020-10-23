Top local apps South Africans use

Planning for load-shedding

One of the frustrations people regularly had to deal with this year, is the inconvenience caused by load-shedding. Thanks to the Load Shedding Notifier app, consumers have been able to monitor the current Eskom load-shedding status. EskomSePush also provides load shedding push notifications and predictions. With these apps, you can prepare in advance.

Staying safe and protected

As the scourge of gender-based violence, abductions and general crime takes its toll on our communities, having a mobile safety solution on hand whenever your life is in danger, can be a lifesaver.

The Namola app has been one of the top downloads in 2020. It keeps you safe, connected and protected by enabling you to easily source help from the police, security companies, ambulance, fire department or traffic officers in any emergency, anytime, anywhere.

With the AA Armed Response app, you need only press the AA Armed Response button for help in a emergency situation and aid will come. Non-AA members can get access to this service from only R35 a month.

Online retail therapy

It has been a tough year so far, no doubt, but a little retail therapy can boost your mood. Having access to anything you want without having to leave your home by simply shopping on mobile apps, is super convenient.

Takealot, SA's top mobile shopping app, was a popular download along with Zando Fashion Shopping, bidorbuy, Loot Online, and Woolworths.

Taking charge of finances

Taking charge of finances and handling money well requires you to be responsible and financially savvy. With 22seven, you can manage your money better and invest it wisely, thanks to budgeting and investing insight provided on the app.

And when it comes to simple, small transactions on the go, SnapScan and Zapper proved to be favourites on Huawei AppGallery as these deliver instant mobile payments that are secure in all kinds of transactional scenarios.

Streaming entertainment

The ability to consume TV and film content your way, whenever and wherever, has given rise to subscription video on demand services (SVoD). With a focus on local content, our very own local SVoD service, Showmax was among the most popular downloads. Like Showmax, DStv is part of Multichoice and with the DStv Now app, all DStv entertainment is available to subscribers.

Those who were not watching were definitely listening to their favourite radio station or music streaming platform. The 947 radio mobile app was a favourite for 2020, as the app lets you listen live, access previous show podcasts and let you review the Top 40 SA music chart.

Favourite food delivered at a click

For ordering in, the MrD Food delivery app has been a hit on Huawei AppGallery. With a selection of more than 5,000 South African restaurants, Mr D Food is indeed SA’s top food delivery service.

For those who prefer ordering from specific restaurant chains though, downloads showed that Nando's, Steers, and Debonairs Pizza apps were among the favourites in the food delivery category.

A host of other apps were also ranked among the top downloaded apps on Huawei AppGallery this year, including Nedbank Money, Capitec Bank, Absa Banking App, Standard Bank/Stanbic Bank, the Gautrain App, Mango Airlines, the South African Airways app, Flapp, SuperSport, MoyaMessenger, d6SchoolCommunicator, Cars.co.za, Discovery, Clicks, Bottlesa and Hyperli.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services.