World

UK detects new coronavirus variant from contacts of people who travelled from SA

23 December 2020 - 18:09 By Reuters
Britain says the new coronavirus variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the first new variant that's been discovered in the UK.
Britain says the new coronavirus variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the first new variant that's been discovered in the UK.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

“We've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK,” he told a media briefing.

He said both were contacts of cases who had travelled from SA in the past few weeks.

“This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the (first) new variant that's been discovered in the UK,” Hancock said.

He said more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of Covid-19.

Hancock said that from December 26, large regions across southern England would join London and neighbouring areas in tier 4 with restrictions similar to that of a lockdown.

READ MORE:

Youth blamed as Covid-19 second wave hits Limpopo

The Limpopo government has blamed the behaviour of its youth during the festive season as the province experiences a second wave of Covid-19.
News
3 hours ago

Court supports Covid beach bans: 'Infringement of rights is justifiable'

The government's beach bans in the Eastern Cape are not irrational, says high court judge Hans Fabricius, who on Wednesday dismissed three ...
News
4 hours ago

Science & innovation department sets aside R25m to study new Covid-19 variant

The KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform will receive R25m in funding to research the new Covid-19 variant.
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  2. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  3. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa
  5. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X