UK detects new coronavirus variant from contacts of people who travelled from SA

“We've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK,” he told a media briefing.

He said both were contacts of cases who had travelled from SA in the past few weeks.

“This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the (first) new variant that's been discovered in the UK,” Hancock said.

He said more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of Covid-19.

Hancock said that from December 26, large regions across southern England would join London and neighbouring areas in tier 4 with restrictions similar to that of a lockdown.