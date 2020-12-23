Man dies in paraglider crash on Lion's Head

A 57-year-old man died when his paraglider crashed on Lion's Head in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Johan Marais of Wilderness search and rescue said that teams were told about 12.38pm that a paraglider had fallen on Lion's Head. A rescue helicopter was called in and a technical rescuer and paramedic dropped off near the paraglider.

“It transpired that a 57-year-old local male had been fatally injured when his paraglider crashed into the mountain. More technical rescuers were airlifted to the accident scene to retrieve the body and temporarily secure the paraglider apparatus. The body was then airlifted off the mountain,” said Marais.

He said the matter was the subject of a police investigation.

“We sympathise with the family and friends,” said Marais.

TimesLIVE