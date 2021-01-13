World

US House of Representatives begins debating impeachment of Trump

13 January 2021 - 16:48 By Reuters
Donald Trump could be the first US president to be impeached twice. His first impeachment was overturned by Congress.
Image: REUTERS/Erin Scott

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency.

The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for Wednesday's debate.

If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the US Capitol.

—Reuters

