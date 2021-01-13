US House of Representatives begins debating impeachment of Trump
13 January 2021 - 16:48
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency.
The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for Wednesday's debate.
If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the US Capitol.
—Reuters