West condemns Myanmar coup, China's response is more muted

China's response, however, was more muted.

“We have noted what has happened in Myanmar and are in the process of further understanding the situation,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

“China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar's. We hope that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately handle their differences under the constitution and legal framework and safeguard political and social stability,” he added.

US president Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, the White House said.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Reflecting similar views of several Western governments, US secretary of state Antony Blinken called for the release of Suu Kyi and the others detained by the military.

“We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8,” Blinken said in a statement, using another name for Myanmar.

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has long had close ties to Suu Kyi, called for a strong response from the Biden administration, urging it to “impose costs on those who stand in their way.”

'RESTORE DEMOCRACY'

British prime minister Boris Johnson also condemned the coup. “The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released,” he said on Twitter.

Japan said it opposed any reversal of the democratic process in Myanmar.

“We strongly call on the military government to restore democracy as soon as possible,” said a foreign ministry statement.

That was echoed by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all those detained.

Switzerland's foreign ministry also called for the release of those detained and voiced support for “the aspirations of the people of Myanmar for democracy, freedom, peace and development.”