Covid-19 anal swab tests won't leave you ‘walking like penguins’, says China

A week after China made global headlines for introducing anal swab testing for Covid-19, its government has rubbished claims the method caused people to “walk like penguins”.

According to Reuters, some cities were using samples taken from the anus to detect potential Covid-19 infections, claiming it was more effective than throat swab testing and could be useful to minimise the risk of relapse after recovery.

Al Jazeera said the anal swabs require inserting a cotton swab 3cm to 5cm into the anus and gently rotating it.

The testing has sparked reactions around the world and led to a video of people walking awkwardly going viral on social media. It was reportedly viewed by millions before it was taken down, but was shared by Metro UK.

In it adults and children can be seen struggling to walk when they leave a hospital.