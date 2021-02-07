WATCH | The heart-stopping moment a shark snatches a fish right out of teen’s hand

Jahmon Wilson, 18, is lucky to be alive after a shark almost tore off his hand while snatching the fish he had caught.

According to 7 News Australia, Wilson was dragged 20m through the water during the encounter.

The teen was filming on his GoPro while out spearfishing in Nelson, New Zealand, a few weeks ago, and was pretty chuffed with himself when he managed to catch a large kingfish.

But it seems a nearby shark also had his eye on the fish and was not about to let his lunch disappear.

Cue chaos!

A video of the incident went viral, and was carried by Metro UK.