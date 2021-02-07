WATCH | The heart-stopping moment a shark snatches a fish right out of teen’s hand
Jahmon Wilson, 18, is lucky to be alive after a shark almost tore off his hand while snatching the fish he had caught.
According to 7 News Australia, Wilson was dragged 20m through the water during the encounter.
The teen was filming on his GoPro while out spearfishing in Nelson, New Zealand, a few weeks ago, and was pretty chuffed with himself when he managed to catch a large kingfish.
But it seems a nearby shark also had his eye on the fish and was not about to let his lunch disappear.
Cue chaos!
A video of the incident went viral, and was carried by Metro UK.
Wilson told the publication he felt a jolt and thought the kingfish may still have some life in it.
“Then I felt the force of the shark hit me and the kingfish ripped out of my hands, and at that point everything was just big white water. I was holding on to my spear gun which was attached to the spearfish — so it towed me through the water for about 20m before cutting through the line.”
He told Daily Mail that the type of shark involved, a bronze whaler, doesn't normally attack people unless there is food involved.
'They can get pretty close and they can steal your fish, but very, very, very rarely will they eat a fish out of your hand like that. That's a really ballsy, really confident shark.
“He just wanted a free, easy feed and if that meant stealing the kingfish out of my hand then that was it for him.”