Shark bait draws hordes to scientist’s virtual tours

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
08 November 2020 - 00:00

A Cape Town scientist’s shark tours have become a global sensation since he started offering them in the safety of cyberspace.

Until March, marine biologist Justin Blake hosted in-person shark experiences. But after lockdown, demand catapulted Blake into an elite group of global live-streamers. His “Meet a Real Life Shark Scientist” experience has rocketed into Airbnb’s top 10 lists worldwide, with more than 2,000 guests since April...

