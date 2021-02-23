WATCH | School board resigns after 'insulting' parents during an online meeting
The Oakley Union Elementary School board in California has resigned after a viral video in which it made disparaging remarks about parents.
In the video posted on social media, one member of the board can be heard saying: “They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.”
1) When officials at the Oakley Union Elem. School district thought they were meeting privately, they used profanity to insult & threaten parents upset by the district's prolonged school closures.— Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) February 18, 2021
Here's when they realized their mtg was being broadcast to the public.
"Uh, oh." pic.twitter.com/OXbHWq9FMy
BBC reports that another member suggested that parents wanted their children back at school so they could take drugs when left alone at home.
It is reported that the members who made the remarks did not know that the meeting was open to the public.
