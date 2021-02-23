World

WATCH | School board resigns after 'insulting' parents during an online meeting

23 February 2021 - 11:37 By TimesLIVE

The Oakley Union Elementary School board in California has resigned after a viral video in which it made disparaging remarks about parents.

In the video posted on social media, one member of the board can be heard saying: They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.

BBC reports that another member suggested that parents wanted their children back at school so they could take drugs when left alone at home.

It is reported that the members who made the remarks did not know that the meeting was open to the public.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Angry parents blame school principal for pupils’ poor performance

A school in rural Limpopo has entered a second week without a principal after angry parents chased her away, allegedly over pupils’ poor performance ...
News
1 hour ago

LISTEN | Two-thirds of 2020 academic year was lost to Covid-19 school closures

Matric students from all over the country were on Tuesday morning scrambling to find out their results.
News
2 hours ago

Trashed school not open

More than 1,500 pupils from Diepsloot Secondary School, north of Johannesburg, are yet to resume classes after their school was vandalised during the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News
  5. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X