WATCH | Doctor joins Zoom court hearing while operating on patient
01 March 2021 - 12:33
A doctor in Sacramento, California, joined a traffic court hearing on Zoom while performing surgery on a patient.
Judge: “Unless I’m mistaken, I’m seeing a defendant who’s in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr. Green?”— Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) February 28, 2021
Defendant: “Yes, sir.”
Judge: “Or should I say, Dr. Green.”
😳 pic.twitter.com/iKpWwKsFEg
BBC reported Scott Green was dressed in surgical scrubs in an operating theatre when he appeared at his virtual trial on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported.
When questioned by the judge, Green said he was happy to go ahead and he had “another surgeon right here who is doing the surgery with me”.