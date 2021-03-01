World

WATCH | Doctor joins Zoom court hearing while operating on patient

01 March 2021 - 12:33 By TimesLIVE
The judge said it would not be appropriate to go ahead while the surgeon operated and postponed the trial. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Hariz Grahic

A doctor in Sacramento, California, joined a traffic court hearing on Zoom while performing surgery on a patient.

BBC reported Scott Green was dressed in surgical scrubs in an operating theatre when he appeared at his virtual trial on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported.

When questioned by the judge, Green said he was happy to go ahead and he had “another surgeon right here who is doing the surgery with me”.

