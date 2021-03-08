World

Rare disease targets US children after contracting Covid-19

08 March 2021 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
The cause of multisystem inflammatory syndrome is unknown and doctors report that children often contract Covid-19 before presenting symptoms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/gekaskr

A rare disease called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is being recorded in some children who have contracted Covid-19, CNN reports.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,617 MIS-C cases and 33 deaths among children before March 1, an increase from February’s 2,060 cases and 30 deaths.

The cause of MIS-C is unknown and doctors report children often contract Covid-19 before presenting symptoms, but this is not always the case.

