World

One resident dies in New York nursing home blaze, one firefighter missing

23 March 2021 - 17:58 By Peter Szekely
Firefighters work at the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed a nursing home in Spring Valley, a suburb north of New York City, New York, US, on March 23 2021.
Firefighters work at the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed a nursing home in Spring Valley, a suburb north of New York City, New York, US, on March 23 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar

An early morning fire swept through a nursing home north of New York City on Tuesday, killing at least one resident and leaving a firefighter missing and feared dead, a fire official said.

The blaze, reported shortly before 1am EDT (0500 GMT), spread through about half of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults and temporarily trapped some residents, Rockland County Fire Co-ordinator Chris Kear said.

With smoke and flames shooting from the building, police and firefighters rescued as many as 30 residents, including 20 who were sent to a hospital where one later died, Kear said.

“We are sad to report that there is one resident that passed away at a local area hospital,” Kear told reporters at the scene shortly after daybreak. “There are several others that are in serious condition.”

Evergreen Court in Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City, houses 100 to 125 residents, and officials were still checking to see that all were accounted for, he said.

WATCH | Two dead after fireworks explode in California

A cache of fireworks exploded in a southern California neighborhood, killing two people and a dog.
News
5 days ago

One firefighter was missing and feared buried under the smouldering rubble, Kear said.

“We are currently going to bring in a mini excavator and start pulling apart the remaining pieces of the rubble piece by piece so we can locate this firefighter and bring him home,” he said.

Two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital where one was later released and the other was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, he said.

The fire is under investigation. Kear declined to speculate on its cause.

“It's a sad day on many fronts but the work by the local fire department, mutual aid companies and the Spring Valley Police Department saved numerous, numerous lives here,” he added.

New York State Police public information officer Steven Nevel said several agencies responded to the alarm.

— Reuters

MORE

WATCH | Second US mass shooting in a week: 10 die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman opens fire

A mass shooting on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, left 10 people dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene. A ...
News
10 hours ago

Mudslides rip through Southern California canyon scarred by wildfires

Mudslides that tore through a Southern California canyon on Wednesday, unleashed by heavy winter rains, trapped four people in their homes and badly ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X