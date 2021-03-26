US university reaches record $852m settlement in campus gynaecologist sex abuse case

The University of Southern California (USC) has reached a record $852m (about R12.8bn) settlement with more than 700 women who accused an ex-gynaecologist on campus of sexually abusing them as patients and the prestigious school of trying to cover it up, attorneys said on Thursday.

The law firm representing many of the women in the case said the payout agreed to by USC and the plaintiffs marked the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university and the biggest personal injury payout by any college or university in US history.

The deal, resolving lawsuits brought by 710 women in California state court, stems from allegations against George Tyndall, who practised at USC for nearly 30 years before the private, Los Angeles-based university suspended him in 2016, then allowed him to quietly retire without immediately reporting him to the state medical board.

A separate $215m (about R3.2bn) settlement of a federal class-action case in 2018 and a more recent $50m (about R752m) cluster of individual state court settlements brings the total payout USC has agreed to in the Tyndall scandal to $1.1 billion (about R16.5bn.

No further civil claims are outstanding.

Tyndall, who has denied wrongdoing, lost his medical licence and has been charged with sexually assaulting 21 patients under the guise of gynaecological treatment or exams. He has pleaded not guilty to 35 felony counts and remains free on bail. No trial date has been set.

His civil defence lawyer was not immediately available for comment.