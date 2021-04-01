Russia prison service defends treatment of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia's prison service has defended its treatment of Alexei Navalny, dismissing complaints by the hunger-striking Kremlin critic that he was not getting the medical care he needed in jail and was subjected to sleep deprivation.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, went on hunger strike on Wednesday to try to force the prison holding him to give him proper medical care for what he said was acute pain in his back and legs.

The opposition politician said last week that guards were waking him up every hour at night and that his appeals for medical care were being ignored. The West has demanded his release.

The local prison service in Vladimir region where the IK-2 facility holding him is located told Reuters that the prison measures Navalny was subjected to were strictly legal and were the same as those used against other inmates.