All American adults eligible for Covid-19 vaccine by April 19, says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved up the Covid-19 vaccine eligibility target for all American adults to April 19, but warned that with new variants spreading “we’re still in a life and death race” with the coronavirus.

Biden directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19, two weeks earlier than the May 1 deadline he announced previously. No Covid-19 vaccine is authorised yet for children under 16, though testing is under way.

Most US states had already said they would open vaccines to all adults by the new target date.

“What we do now will determine how many people we’ll save or lose in April and May, and June before we get to July 4,” Biden said at a White House event.

More than 80% of teachers and school staff had received at least one vaccination shot, Biden said, but he noted variants of the coronavirus are spreading and generating an increase in cases.