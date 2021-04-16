US imposes sanctions on Russia over election interference, hacking; Moscow vows retaliation

The US on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year's US election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.

The US government blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred US banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry. The US warned Russia that more penalties were possible but said it did not want to escalate.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted angrily, summoning the US ambassador for a diplomatic dressing-down to tell him “a series of retaliatory measures will follow soon.” A ministry spokesperson also said a possible summit could be imperilled.

Russia denies meddling in US elections, orchestrating a cyber hack that used US tech company SolarWinds Corp to penetrate US government networks and using a nerve agent to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

US President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to raise concerns about those issues and the build-up of Russian forces in Crimea and along the border with Ukraine, though a top US general saw only a “low-to-medium” risk of a Russian invasion in the next few weeks.