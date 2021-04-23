World

Employee ‘skipped’ work for 15 years, paid R9m while at home

23 April 2021 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
Six others at the same hospital are also under investigation for alleged absenteeism. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Phasut Waraphisit

An Italian hospital employee is being investigated for fraud, extortion and abuse of office after he allegedly did not show up at work for 15 years while receiving full pay.

Six other officials at the same hospital are also under investigation for the alleged absenteeism.

BBC reported that the man stationed at the Ciaccio hospital was last seen at the office in 2005.

He received R9,203,267.55 pay during the 15 years he spent at home.

The man allegedly threatened his then manager against filing a disciplinary hearing against him. After the manager retired, the new manager allegedly did not notice the man was absconding. 

