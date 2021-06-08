World

Pfizer to test Covid-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12

08 June 2021 - 19:18 By Ankur Banerjee and Michael Erman
Nearly 7 million teens have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nearly 7 million teens have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Image: 123RF

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing its Covid-19 vaccine in a bigger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial.

The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said.

Based on safety, tolerability and the immune response generated by 144 children in a phase I study of the two-dose shot, Pfizer said it will test a dose of 10 micrograms in children between 5 and 11 years of age and 3 micrograms for the age group of 6 months to 5.

The vaccine - made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SA - has been authorized for use in children as young as 12 in Europe, the United States and Canada. They receive the same dose as adults: 30 micrograms.

Nearly 7 million teens have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step toward reaching "herd immunity" and taming the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, scientists in the United States and elsewhere are studying the possibility of a link between heart inflammation and mRNA vaccines, particularly in young men. Both Pfizer and Moderna Inc's vaccines are mRNA shots.

Israel's Health Ministry said last week it had found the small number of myocarditis cases observed mainly in young men who received the Pfizer vaccine there were likely linked to their vaccination. The cases were generally mild and short-lasting.

Pfizer has said that it is aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis and that no causal link to its vaccine has been established.

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA records 4,424 new Covid-19 cases, with 93 deaths

SA recorded 4,424 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as a total of 828,204 people have now been vaccinated in the country.
News
1 week ago

WHO fumes over 'toxic politics' in search for source of Covid-19

The World Health Organisation's top emergency expert says the search for the origin of the coronavirus is being "poisoned by politics", days after US ...
News
1 week ago

3,300 new Covid-19 cases and 151 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

There were 3,332 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  4. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  5. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail