China pledges funds to boost infectious disease prevention

China will provide funding to build new institutions and infrastructure to fight infectious diseases and improve healthcare, the state planning body said in a “five-year plan” for the sector.

The central government will subsidise the construction of new “prevention bases” for infectious disease and new grass roots medical facilities across the country, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in the plan, published on Thursday.

It said China was facing difficult healthcare challenges, including new emerging infectious diseases, the increasingly heavy burden of chronic illnesses as well as the growing need for mental health services.

“The public health system is in urgent need of improvement, and the ability to prevent, control and treat major epidemics is not strong,” it warned.

High-quality medical resources are also insufficient and not evenly distributed, and there are also gaps when it comes to treating women and children, it added.