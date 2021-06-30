Is Moderna Covid-19 shot effective against Delta variant? What lab study finds

Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine showed promise against the Delta variant first identified in India in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The vaccine provoked an antibody response against all the variants tested, according to Moderna, but one that remained inferior in all cases to the vaccine's neutralising activity against the original coronavirus strain first found in China.

The vaccine was far more effective in producing antibodies against the Delta variant now causing concern than it was against the Beta variant first identified in SA, the data showed.