Biden: If US has 'real shooting war' it could be result of cyber attacks

“I think it's more than likely we're going to end up, if we end up in a war — a real shooting war with a major power — it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence and it's increasing exponentially, the capabilities,” Biden said during a half-hour speech while visiting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

During a June 16 summit in Geneva between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden shared a list of critical infrastructure the US considers off-limits to nation-state actors.

Since then, senior members of the Biden administration's national security team have been in constant contact with senior members of the Kremlin over cyber attacks on the US, the White House has said.

Biden also highlighted the threats posed by China, referring to President Xi Jinping as “deadly earnest about becoming the most powerful military force in the world, as well as the largest and most prominent economy in the world by the mid-40s, the 2040s.”

During his speech to about 120 ODNI employees and senior leadership officials, Biden also thanked members of US intelligence agencies, emphasised his confidence in the work they do and said he will not exert political pressure on them. The ODNI oversees 17 US intelligence organisations.