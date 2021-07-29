World

Ever Given, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, arrives in Rotterdam

29 July 2021 - 13:49 By Reuters
The Ever Given arrives after 145 days at the Europoort harbour on July 29, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Sanne Derks/Getty Images

The container ship Ever Given, which got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days in March, arrived in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Thursday after being released by authorities in Egypt.

It was scheduled to dock at Rotterdam's ECT Delta terminal for unloading until Aug. 3 before departing for Felixstowe, England, the port said.

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

Roughly 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The 400-metre (1,312-foot) vessel, which is carrying about 18,300 containers, left Egypt on July 7, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway.  

