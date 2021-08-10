Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Spokespeople and lawyers for Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

The prince said in a 2019 BBC interview he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and categorically denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors later said Andrew had not co-operated with their probe.

THREATS ALLEGED

Giuffre has said she was a victim of Epstein's sex trafficking and abuse from 2000 to 2002, starting at age 16.

In her complaint, Giuffre said Andrew forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite.

Giuffre said Andrew also abused her at Epstein's mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and on a private island that Epstein owned in the US Virgin Islands.

The complaint said Giuffre “was compelled by express or implied threats” by Epstein, Maxwell or Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Andrew, fearing repercussions for disobedience.

“Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no-one there to protect her,” the complaint said.

Giuffre has said Epstein brought her to London to meet Andrew, and kept her as a “sex slave” with help from Maxwell, the daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell.

Signed by Giuffre's lawyer David Boies, the complaint accused Andrew of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, who is not a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.