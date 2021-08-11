World

SA ranked in bottom third of 181 countries for youth development

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
11 August 2021 - 07:00
A youth development index has placed SA 131st out of 181 countries. It ranks the countries according to the developments in youth education, employment, health, equality and inclusion, peace and security, and political and civic participation.
A youth development index has placed SA 131st out of 181 countries. It ranks the countries according to the developments in youth education, employment, health, equality and inclusion, peace and security, and political and civic participation.
Image: 123RF

SA is ranked 131st on the 2020 Global Youth Development Index, which measures the status of young people in 181 countries around the world.

Singapore ranked top for the first time in the index, which was released by the Commonwealth Secretariat on Monday. It was followed by Slovenia, Norway, Malta and Denmark.

Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Niger came last respectively.

The index ranks countries between 0.00 (lowest) and 1.00 (highest) according to the developments in youth education, employment, health, equality and inclusion, peace and security, and political and civic participation. It looks at 27 indicators including literacy and voting to showcase the state of the world’s 1.8-billion people between the ages of 15 and 29.

SA's ranking put it among the 44 countries with "medium" youth development.

The index showed that Afghanistan, India, Russia, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso were the top five improvers, advancing their scores on average by 15.74%.

Syria, Ukraine, Libya, Jordan and Lebanon showed the greatest decline in youth development between 2010 and 2018.

Overall, the index shows advances in youth’s participation in peace processes and their education, employment, inclusion and health care since 2010.

The index said Sub-Saharan Africa made the greatest strides in improving the health of young people.

Levels of underemployed youth and those not in school, training or work remained constant.

However, youth participation in politics is the only domain to record a decline in most parts of the world, reporting a deterioration in 102 countries.

Globally, Sweden leads on education, Luxembourg on equality and inclusion, and Indonesia on political and civic participation while Singapore tops the employment, health, and peace and security domains.

Among its recommendations, the index called for more investment in lifelong digital skilling of young people, mental health services, apprenticeships, road safety and youth participation in decision-making to reverse trends which adversely affect them.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

World Bank praises SA audit institutions for 'very high independence'

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has welcomed a report by the World Bank that the AG office, and that of the Seychelles, were the only two among 118 ...
News
5 days ago

Vaccine hesitancy among elderly will affect the youth, doctors warn

The SA Medical Association (Sama) warns that vaccine hesitancy among senior citizens will lead to a rise in Covid-19 infections among the younger ...
News
1 month ago

TONY LEON | Stop trying to hide your failings with euphemisms, weasels

SA is at the bottom of the pile on so many global tables that matter, but when it comes to these, it’s at the top
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  3. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  4. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa
  5. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona