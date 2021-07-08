Vaccine hesitancy among elderly will affect the youth, doctors warn

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has warned that vaccine hesitancy among senior citizens will lead to a rise in Covid-19 infections in the younger population.

The association's warning comes after 9,113 teachers and school staff, some with comorbidities, in Gauteng refused to take the vaccination jab.

Speaking on SABC News, the association's vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa urged the older population and officials in sectors such as education and the police to help curb the spread of Covid-19 by taking a jab.

He warned the older population to be cautious about the things they post on social media regarding the vaccines.

“We have to be very creative and innovative when it comes to this issue of vaccine hesitancy,” said Mzukwa.