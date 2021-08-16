World

Biden says US mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building

16 August 2021 - 22:39 By Steve Holland and Nandita Bose
US President Joe Biden arrives to delivers remark on the crisis in Afghanistan in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US on August 16, 2021.
US President Joe Biden arrives to delivers remark on the crisis in Afghanistan in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US on August 16, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden said on Monday the mission of the United States in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building as he defended his decision to pull out US troops from the country.

Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to suspend evacuations as it came under mounting criticism at home.

Taliban insurgents entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday as the US evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.

An interior ministry official told Reuters the Taliban were coming in “from all sides” but gave no further details.

A tweet from the Afghan Presidential palace account said firing had been heard at a number of points around Kabul but that security forces, in co-ordination with international partners, had control of the city.

US officials said the diplomats were being ferried to the airport from the embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district. More American troops were being sent to help in the evacuations after the Taliban's lightning advances brought the Islamist group to Kabul in a matter of days.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Taliban enter Afghan capital as US diplomats evacuate by chopper

Taliban insurgents entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, an interior ministry official said, as the US evacuated diplomats from its ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Gunshots, fleeing and Islamist militants' return to power: Taliban take over Afghan capital

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, bringing the Islamist militants closer to taking over the ...
News
14 hours ago

Taliban takeover a 'failure of US war on terror', says SA prof

Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban is the result of a 'failure of the US war on terror', says Wits associate professor of international relations ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  3. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in