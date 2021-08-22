'Everyone was crying': Grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake

Families gathered in villages in southwestern Haiti this weekend to hold church and funeral services a week after an earthquake battered the region, killing more than 2,000 people and destroying tens of thousands of buildings.

The collapse of churches in some of the worst-affected towns and villages of the impoverished Caribbean nation left residents to grieve in open fields.

At the Paroisse Saint-Joseph De Simon Roman Catholic Church on the outskirts of Les Cayes, the southwestern city that bore the brunt of the quake, about 200 worshippers gathered early for the first Sunday mass since the disaster.

“Everyone was crying today for what they had lost,” said the priest, Marc Orel Saël. “And everyone is stressed because the earth is still shaking,” he added, referring to near daily aftershocks that have rattled nerves all week.

In the village of Marceline, dozens of mourners dressed in elegant black or white suits gathered in front of a decimated Roman Catholic school to hold a funeral service for four members of the same family who died in the magnitude 7.2 quake.