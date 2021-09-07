World

Human Rights Campaign president fired after advising Cuomo

07 September 2021 - 09:15 By Reuters
Andrew Cuomo, 63, stepped down as governor in August after a state investigation concluded that he sexually harassed women who worked for him.
Andrew Cuomo, 63, stepped down as governor in August after a state investigation concluded that he sexually harassed women who worked for him.
Image: Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

Alphonso David, the president of Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the US, was fired on Monday after a US Attorney General report said he had advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations, the organisation's board said.

His dismissal was announced by the co-chairs of HRC's board, Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson in a statement that said that his actions in assisting Cuomo's teams had violated the campaign's mission.

It also accused David of making statements that included “significant untruths” about the investigation and his role in the organisation.

“At HRC, we are fighting to bring full equality and liberation to LGBTQ+ People everywhere. That includes fighting on behalf of all victims of sexual harassment and assault,” the statement said.

According to David's LinkedIn profile, he was president of HRC for over two years, having spent over eight years before that working for Cuomo's office — first as counsel for civil rights and then as chief counsel.

Andrew Cuomo, 63, stepped down as governor in August after a state investigation concluded that he sexually harassed women who worked for him. He said it was “unfair” that he had to resign. He at times expressed regret for making young women uncomfortable, but denied criminal wrongdoing.

The HRC board said that David's conduct had violated the group's “conflict of interest” policy and that it resulted in “material damage” to the reputations of David and of the group. 

READ MORE:

In farewell to New Yorkers, Cuomo says it's 'unfair' he had to resign

In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation ...
News
2 weeks ago

New York Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment effort after his resignation

Lawmakers in the New York Assembly have suspended their impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo in light of his promise to step down from ...
News
3 weeks ago

EXPLAINER: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal woes far from over

Here is an overview of the civil lawsuits and criminal investigations likely to face New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for months to come as he returns ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Teacher loses R400,000 back pay after sick-note bungle at arbitrator's office South Africa
  5. Magistrate in drink-driving dispute asks NPA boss to 'drop' charge News

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla