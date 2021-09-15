Former venture capital tycoon accused over missing investor money

A former venture capital tycoon and his lawyers were sued in the UK over the disappearance of about £64m (R1.26bn) of investor money.

The liquidators of medical technology firm Enigma Diagnostics Ltd allege that British entrepreneur Harvey Boulter used its money for his own benefit, including making a payment to a British supercar manufacturer. The funds moved through law firm DLA Piper’s bank accounts, the liquidators’ lawyers said in documents filed at the UK High Court.

Boulter is awaiting trial in Namibia for murder over allegations he shot dead his game park manager during a row. He’s scheduled to appear in court on September 17. Boulter made his fortune running Porton Capital, a now-shuttered $670m (R9.5bn) investment firm that raised money for venture capital-style deals.

FRP Advisory, the liquidators, said in court documents that more than half of the investor money destined for Enigma was used for unrelated purposes. Enigma, founded by Boulter in the early 2000s and financed by Porton investors, was “consistently loss-making” and was wound up in 2017, the suit said.

Investors in Enigma sent around £106m (R2bn) between 2006 and 2015 to DLA Piper’s bank account in the UK managed on behalf of Porton, lawyers for FRP said in the documents filed on July 29.