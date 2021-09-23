World

VP Harris raises concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants with DHS secretary Mayorkas

23 September 2021 - 09:00 By Nandita Bose
Haitian migrants who were flown out of Texas by US authorities react while waiting outside of Toussaint Louverture International Airport for processing by Haitian authorities, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on September 22, 2021.
Haitian migrants who were flown out of Texas by US authorities react while waiting outside of Toussaint Louverture International Airport for processing by Haitian authorities, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on September 22, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

US Vice President Kamala Harris raised concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants by border patrol agents during a call with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, her spokesperson said.

The White House has criticised the use of horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants after images circulated of a US border guard on horseback charging at migrants near a riverside camp in Texas.

"Secretary Mayorkas shared the Vice President's concern and noted that he looks forward to updating her on the investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility once it concludes," Harris's chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US expulsions of Haitians may violate international law - UN refugee boss

The mass expulsion of Haitians from the US without screening for their protection needs may contravene international law and constitute forced ...
News
19 hours ago

'Everyone was crying': Grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake

Families gathered in villages in southwestern Haiti this weekend to hold church and funeral services a week after an earthquake battered the region, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  2. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  3. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  4. Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future News
  5. From R1.71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank ... News

Latest Videos

Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...