Delta airliner makes emergency landing in Athens

26 September 2021 - 12:15 By Lefteris Papadimas
Athens International Airport.
Image: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/ File photo

A Delta airliner with 248 passengers and crew on board landed safely in Athens on Sunday after the pilot reported an indication of a problem in the hydraulic systems, Greek authorities said.

Emergency protocols were deployed and the aircraft landed safely at Athens International Airport.

“The plane landed without any problem, they are all safe. The indication was false,” an airport official told Reuters.

The Airbus 330 was an route from Atlanta to Athens.

“A technical inspection of the aircraft will follow,” another airport official said. 

Reuters

