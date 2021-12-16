World

Valneva says its booster works as a follow-up to its own Covid-19 shot

16 December 2021 - 11:59 By Benoit Van Overstraeten
French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday its Covid-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination. Stock image.
French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday its Covid-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday its Covid-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination.

“Initial results confirm that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination,” it said in a statement.

The news comes almost two weeks after a British study showed VLA2001 was the only shot out of seven that offered no immunity boost when given to people previously immunised with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

That study saw Valneva's share price tumble 14.5% on December 3. At Wednesday's closing price of 22.36 euros (R404), the stock is still up 188.5% since the start of the year after soaring 201.5% in 2020.

Valneva had said in reaction to that study that participants had been given booster doses after a shorter interval than usual and that vaccines made from inactivated viruses, such as its candidate, typically require longer to be effective.

“The company is preparing to launch a dedicated heterologous booster trial, which will evaluate a VLA2001 booster shot provided at least six months after primary vaccination with other vaccines or following natural infection. This study is expected to commence in early 2022,” it said Thursday.

“We are extremely pleased to report our first booster data, confirming that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination and regardless of the initial neutralising antibody level at the time of boosting,” Valneva's chief medical officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo said.

“Our teams are working diligently on our rolling review regulatory submissions so that we can quickly deploy our vaccine.”

The EU's drug regulator said in early December it had started a rolling review of Valneva's vaccine — which could speed up approval — weeks after the EU signed a supply deal with the company.

Unlike shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, Valneva's exposes the immune system to the entire coronavirus, not just its spike protein.

Valneva has said it is hopeful its vaccine candidate would protect people against variants of the virus, adding it would test it specifically against Omicron.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

Malaysia on Thursday announced new Covid-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it ...
News
4 hours ago

Japan approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as booster, Novavax files for first approval

Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for its booster programme, while Novavax filed for first approval of its shot in ...
News
4 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA to retain level 1 curbs in Omicron fight

The national coronavirus command council has retained the lockdown at adjusted level 1 in the battle against the Omicron variant, health authorities ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  3. Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News
  5. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...