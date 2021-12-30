Putin satisfied with Biden call, sets stage for security talks

Russia expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Thursday’s phone call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, easing the month-long standoff over Ukraine even as the US repeated its warning to Moscow to de-escalate tensions.

While White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Biden reiterated the US and its allies will “respond decisively” if there is an invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin was pleased with the conversation, setting the stage for three sets of negotiations on European security next month.

“This is what we are working for and for this our presidents reached an agreement, which is why we are happy and satisfied,” Ushakov told reporters after the phone call. “Today’s conversation was good, constructive, frank, and it seems to me that it provides not a bad, even in fact a good, basis for the start of negotiations.”

The softer rhetoric, coupled with the prospect of further talks next month, represents a dialling down of regional stresses that worsened when Russia began massing troops along the border with Ukraine earlier this year. Both sides “have partially drawn a line under further escalation of tensions”, the Tass news agency cited Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s committee on foreign affairs, as saying on Friday.

Bilateral US-Russia talks will take place in Geneva on January 9 and 10, followed by a Russia-Nato Council meeting in Brussels two days later and negotiations in Vienna within the OSCE framework on January 13, Ushakov told reporters. Biden and Putin agreed to keep in regular contact during the negotiations and to oversee the bilateral talks directly, he said.