World

Man sets unenviable Covid-19 record by testing positive for 14 straight months

15 February 2022 - 08:04 By Yesim Dikmen
Muzaffer Kayasan, who lost his sense of taste and smell through the ordeal, has appealed to authorities to at least ease his confinement. Stock photo.
Muzaffer Kayasan, who lost his sense of taste and smell through the ordeal, has appealed to authorities to at least ease his confinement. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bialasiewicz

When Muzaffer Kayasan first caught Covid-19, he thought he was destined to die since he was already suffering from leukaemia. Fourteen months and 78 straight positive tests later, he is still alive — and still battling to shake off the infection.

Kayasan, 56, has Turkey's longest recorded continuous Covid-19 infection, doctors say, possibly due to a weakened immune system from the cancer. Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, his spirits have been high.

“I guess this is the female version of Covid — she has been obsessed with me,” Kayasan joked last week as he found out that his latest PCR test was, yet again, positive.

Nine months in hospital and five months mostly alone in his flat have separated him from much of the outside world, including his granddaughter, Azra, who stays in the garden while visiting, talking through the glass back door.

Limpopo stabbing victim sets record with 95 days of positive Covid tests

Experts believe trauma increased his susceptibility, adding that the case has important diagnostic implications
News
1 week ago

Cook Islands braces for first community Covid-19 cases

Cook Islands, a small South Pacific nation that has not experienced Covid-19 in its community, is readying for its first coronavirus infections after ...
News
2 days ago

“I will play with you when I get well,” he told her through a mask after giving her a plastic toy telephone.

Coronavirus patients with immunosuppression are at risk of prolonged infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to a study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine. Another by the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society shows one in four blood cancer patients do not produce detectable antibodies even after receiving two vaccine shots.

Kayasan's doctor, Serap Simsek Yavuz, infectious diseases and clinical microbiology professor at Istanbul University, said his is the longest case they have tracked and it is being closely monitored for any risk of a mutated variant.

“The case of a patient testing positive for 441 days is not something that has been reported until today,” said Cagri Buke, doctor of infectious diseases and clinical microbiology at Acibadem Hospital.

The positive tests make Kayasan ineligible for a vaccine, according to Turkish guidelines that say positive patients must wait for a full recovery to receive a shot. Kayasan, who lost his sense of taste and smell through the ordeal, has appealed to authorities to at least ease his confinement.

His son, Gokhan Kayasan, said his father had always been a “positive” person — just not in this way.

“We kept saying how positive he is and now the guy turned positive (for Covid-19) and can't go back to negative,” he said. “He says he got stuck at the red light and can't pass that.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases in the past day

SA recorded just shy of 1,100 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.
News
13 hours ago

Taiwan says needs to reopen, to look at easing Covid-19 quarantine rules

Taiwan will look at easing it strict Covid-19 quarantine policy as it needs to gradually resume normal life and re-open to the world , Premier Su ...
News
21 hours ago

Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line

As countries start to lift restrictions, scientists worry governments haven’t learnt from the past and are moving too fast
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News
  4. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  5. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022