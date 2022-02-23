Baby formula makers still breaking global marketing rules — WHO, Unicef report

Most parents and pregnant women in China, Vietnam and the UK are exposed to “aggressive” formula milk marketing campaigns that breach global rules set up after scandals more than 40 years ago, according to a new report.

The marketing techniques can push women away from breastfeeding and include everything from giving free samples to executives setting up or joining “mums’ groups” on popular messaging apps, the report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) and M&C Saatchi said.

Health workers are targeted with gifts, funding for research and even commission from sales, all practices banned under international guidelines for the marketing of formula milk.

The WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding for newborns, where possible, as the healthier option.

The report’s authors and several external experts said it was time to reform the International Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes. The code was set up by the WHO in 1981 in a bid to regulate the industry after scandals in the 1970s when Nestle was accused of discouraging mothers, particularly in developing countries, from breastfeeding.