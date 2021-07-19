How a woman’s quest to stay abreast proved best for moms affected by looting

A mother’s inkling to not discard breast milk has aided at least two women who could not get formula for their babies

When 28-year-old Rialda de Vaal was unable to breastfeed her premature baby girl, she froze the milk, thinking someone might need it one day.



Last week, as parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng went up in flames, the Klerksdorp mother of three — aged six months, four and five — became a saving grace for at least eight women battling to get milk for their little ones. They responded to a Facebook post by De Vaal...