How a woman’s quest to stay abreast proved best for moms affected by looting
A mother’s inkling to not discard breast milk has aided at least two women who could not get formula for their babies
19 July 2021 - 19:35
When 28-year-old Rialda de Vaal was unable to breastfeed her premature baby girl, she froze the milk, thinking someone might need it one day.
Last week, as parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng went up in flames, the Klerksdorp mother of three — aged six months, four and five — became a saving grace for at least eight women battling to get milk for their little ones. They responded to a Facebook post by De Vaal...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.