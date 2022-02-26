World

Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant

26 February 2022 - 10:19 By Reuters
Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing Russian forces who invaded on Thursday in the worst European security crisis in decades..
Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing Russian forces who invaded on Thursday in the worst European security crisis in decades..
Image: REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Russian forces launched co-ordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said.

Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing Russian forces who invaded on Thursday in the worst European security crisis in decades.

But even as the fighting grew more intense, the Russian and Ukrainian governments signalled an openness to negotiations, offering the first glimmer of hope for diplomacy since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.

Artillery shells exploded in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea at the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol and there was heavy fighting near the southern city of Mariupol.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in a video message from outside his Kyiv office, was defiant.

Ramaphosa calls for urgent mediation to end Russia vs Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation and engagement to end the war unfolding between Russia and Ukraine which is threatening to lead to ...
Politics
1 day ago

“We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state,” Zelenskiy said.

The air force command earlier reported heavy fighting near an air base at Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, which it said was under attack from Russian paratroopers.

It said one of its fighters had shot down a Russian transport plane. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

The Interfax news agency said Ukrainian forces were in control of Kyiv's hydroelectric power plant, citing Ukraine's energy ministry.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president's office, said the situation in Kyiv and its outskirts was under control.

“There are cases of sabotage and reconnaissance groups working in the city, police and self-defence forces are working efficiently against them,” Podolyak said.

Kyiv residents were told by the defence ministry to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders.

Biden unveils new sanctions on Russian banks, businesses after Ukraine attack

US president Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia on Thursday after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
News
1 day ago

Some families cowered in shelters and hundreds of thousands have left their homes to find safety, according to a UN aid official.

Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. Russia did not release casualty figures. Zelenskiy said late on Thursday that 137 soldiers and civilians had been killed with hundreds wounded.

PUTIN'S APPEAL

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Putin unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

“I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields,” Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's Security Council.

“Take power into your own hands.”

Putin has cited the need to “denazify” Ukraine's leadership as one of his main reasons for invasion, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss the accusations as baseless propaganda.

RECORDED | US President Biden speaks on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden is expected to make remarks on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and further sanctions the US and its allies will impose ...
News
1 day ago

Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence at the fall of the Soviet Union and Kyiv hopes to join Nato and the EU — aspirations that infuriate Moscow.

Putin says Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, is an illegitimate state carved out of Russia, a view Ukrainians see as aimed at erasing their more than thousand-year history.

'READY TO TALK'

Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments.

The US imposed sanctions on Putin, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov. The EU and Britain earlier froze any assets Putin and Lavrov held in their territory. Canada took similar steps.

The invasion triggered a flurry of credit rating moves on Friday, with S&P lowering Russia's rating to “junk” status, Moody's putting it on review for a downgrade to junk, and S&P and Fitch swiftly cutting Ukraine on default worries.

But amid the chaos of war came a ray of hope.

LISTEN | 'If we panic our parents will panic': African student stuck in Ukraine

Thousands of Africans studying in Ukraine are desperate to leave after the Russian invasion of the country.
Multimedia
18 hours ago

A spokesperson for Zelenskiy said Ukraine and Russia would consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks.

The Kremlin said earlier it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country while Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue. That, according to Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, resulted in a “pause” in contacts.

“Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace,” Zelenskiy's spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, said in a Facebook post. “We agreed to the proposal of the president of the Russian Federation.”

But US state department spokesperson Ned Price said Russia's offer was an attempt to conduct diplomacy “at the barrel of a gun” and Putin's military must stop bombing Ukraine if it was serious about negotiations.

At the UN, Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution that would have deplored its invasion, while China abstained, which Western countries took as proof of Russia's isolation. The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained while the remaining 11 members voted in favour.

The White House asked Congress for $6.4bn in security and humanitarian aid for the crisis, officials said, and Biden instructed the US state department to release $350m in military aid.

READ MORE

Makgoba backs pope's call for day of prayer and fasting over Ukraine

The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, on Saturday supported Pope Francis's call for prayer and fasting on March 2 - Ash Wednesday - ...
News
3 hours ago

'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia conflict

"SA should stay out of the conflict in the Ukraine and look at our internal problems," said one user.
News
2 days ago

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. KZN police verifying claims of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores South Africa
  3. 'Which South Africa?' — Government urged not to get involved in deadly Russia ... South Africa
  4. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  5. Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...