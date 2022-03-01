World

UKRAINE UPDATES | New satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy

01 March 2022 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
A satellite image collected over Vasylkiv Air Base shows a single crater marking a parking lot in the center of the airbase, as an industrial complex smolders southwest of the main runway, Ukraine February 28, 2022.
A satellite image collected over Vasylkiv Air Base shows a single crater marking a parking lot in the center of the airbase, as an industrial complex smolders southwest of the main runway, Ukraine February 28, 2022.
Image: BLACKSKY/Handout via REUTERS

March 01 2022 - 06:20

March 01 2022 - 06:20

Pay attention Africa: how Ukraine conflict could influence food supplies

 

March 01 2022 - 06:15

Russia to move Far East troops closer to Europe - Ifax

Russian troops based in the country's Far East will hold drills in the Astrakhan province which lies on the border between the European and Asian parts of Russia, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's eastern military district as saying on Tuesday.

The troops will train in long-distance movements of military units, among other tasks, the district command said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, having previously massed over 100,000 troops close to its borders for drills. 

Reuters

March 01 2022 - 06:10

S&P 500 ends lower as West hits Russia with sanctions

The S&P 500 ended lower after a volatile session, with investors wrestling with uncertainty and bank stocks dropping following powerful Western sanctions against Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukraine.

.

March 01 2022 - 06:05

CNN team documents tumultuous journey out of Ukraine

More than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, the United Nations Refugee Agency says. CNN's Erin Burnett and her team capture how difficult the journey is out of the country.

.

March 01 2022 - 06:00

New satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the Russian military convoy that has reached the outskirts of Kyiv is more than 40 miles long. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports on the latest out of Ukraine. 

.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA