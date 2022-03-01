UKRAINE UPDATES | New satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy
March 01 2022 - 06:20
Pay attention Africa: how Ukraine conflict could influence food supplies
March 01 2022 - 06:15
Russia to move Far East troops closer to Europe - Ifax
Russian troops based in the country's Far East will hold drills in the Astrakhan province which lies on the border between the European and Asian parts of Russia, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's eastern military district as saying on Tuesday.
The troops will train in long-distance movements of military units, among other tasks, the district command said.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, having previously massed over 100,000 troops close to its borders for drills.
Reuters
March 01 2022 - 06:10
S&P 500 ends lower as West hits Russia with sanctions
The S&P 500 ended lower after a volatile session, with investors wrestling with uncertainty and bank stocks dropping following powerful Western sanctions against Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukraine.
March 01 2022 - 06:05
CNN team documents tumultuous journey out of Ukraine
More than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, the United Nations Refugee Agency says. CNN's Erin Burnett and her team capture how difficult the journey is out of the country.
March 01 2022 - 06:00
New satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy
New satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the Russian military convoy that has reached the outskirts of Kyiv is more than 40 miles long. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports on the latest out of Ukraine.
