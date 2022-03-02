Midrand-based Ukrainian woman fears for her family back home

“My brother is fighting as part of a community protection unit,” she says.

“I have not been able to get hold of my younger son and mother for the past two days because electricity and cellphone connection has been cut off in the area where they are.”

Her sister has fled with her family by car across the border to Poland.

“We are living hour by hour,” says the mother of two sons — aged 23 and 26 — who could be drafted to fight against Russia.

“They are both of military drafting age but they have never been in the military so they are not trained. But now [the authorities] are mobilising troops and they will take whoever they can find. They are not allowed to leave the country.”