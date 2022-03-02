War choking wheat supply leaves North African buyers most vulnerable

What can the world’s biggest buyer of wheat do when supplies from mainstay providers Russia and Ukraine are choked by war? For Egypt, it could mean pressing ahead on a delicate venture: raising the price of subsidised loaves for the first time in four decades.

Russia and Ukraine delivered 86% of Egypt’s wheat imports in 2020, according to the UN, and the combination of combat, fast-moving sanctions announcements and surging freight and insurance costs is propelling the grain to its highest price in more than a decade. That carries extra resonance in this North African nation, where rising food costs contributed to the Arab Spring protests a decade ago.

Egypt was already struggling to maintain the subsidy used by about 70-million people in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and war could make things worse. Wheat stocks are sufficient for at least four months, but shipments from much of the Black Sea region are stalled by the conflict, likely pushing prices even higher.

“We expect the Russian-Ukrainian war will speed up the bread price issue,” Saied Abu Mohamed, a 45-year-old father of two, said while queuing for subsidised bread in Cairo’s al-Khalifa neighbourhood.

“On many occasions, we hear officials insisting on reviewing bread prices. The opportunity has come to them on a golden plate.”