African voices matter, says UN official as she asks continent to condemn Russian invasion

Assistant US secretary of state for African affairs, Molly Phee, said on Thursday that her country was not dictating to Africa which side to choose, but was merely asking it to join in condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s unprovoked aggression is an assault on world order. We are not asking you to choose sides; we are asking Africans to join us in supporting the principles and people who are suffering from this assault,” she said.

Phee made the remarks on the sidelines of a media briefing held in Pretoria by ambassadors Liubov Abravitova and US mission to SA chargé d'affaires, Todd Haskell.

The briefing came hours after SA’s decision on Wednesday to abstain from a UN General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking from Washington DC, Phee said Thursday marked eight days since the start of Putin’s “full-scale war against Ukraine”.

“The US strongly believes that African voices matter in the international community and in the global conversation. We believe that it is critical at this moment that the entire international community demonstrates unity and one voice against this aggression and in support of timeless principles,” she said. Phee said these included sovereignty, territorial integrity, the peaceful resolution of disputes and the protection of civilians.

On Wednesday the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution that condemned Russia’s aggression.

“That vote was higher than almost any vote count we have seen in response to international events and Africa’s vote was very important in that discussion and vote because they sent a message that this aggression was unacceptable in Ukraine and anywhere else in the world.”

Thirty-five members, including SA and China, abstained and five countries including Russia, Syria and Belarus voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

While the US recognised it was early days of the conflict, Phee said an impact on the African economy was already palpable.

“We see the rise of fuel prices and we know that this disruption is doubly hard given the earlier impact of Covid-19. We are already engaged in efforts to promote stable energy and commodity prices and working on supply chains.”

Furthermore, Phee said, she was aware that there was unequal treatment of Africans who had been studying in the Ukraine. “We are proud of Ukraine. The foreign minister that all individuals caught up in the chaos of this war must receive equal treatment and the government of Ukraine has established an emergency hotline for African students.”

The US has been in discussion with other neighbouring countries about having visa free entry to help people caught up in the war, said Phee.

While this was a difficult time for the global community, Phee said she was grateful for Africa’s partnering up with the US in dealing with the aggression.

“We are not requiring anyone to do anything but we believe that it is in the interests of all states to join the entire international community in rejecting this aggression.”

Phee said she was concerned about the civilians in the Ukraine and “the principle that any powerful government can invade another country without cause or provocation”.

While the US strongly disapproves of Russia’s aggression, it will not be sending troops to assist Ukraine.

She said SA’s decision to abstain from the vote by no means meant that SA supports Russia’s actions.

TimesLIVE