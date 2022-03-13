Oil resumes slide after wild week with focus on Ukraine talks

The price of oil declined following a volatile week of trading after Ukraine’s president said talks with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive, prompting cautious optimism about steps towards de-escalation.

Futures in New York fell more than 2% to trade below $107 (about R1,614) a barrel after rising on Friday. The war in Ukraine has roiled commodity markets from crude to grains, leading to buyers shunning Russian oil as they navigate sanctions, though some are considering workarounds.

Senior US and Chinese officials will meet on Monday as the US seeks to enlist China to help end the invasion.

“Oil is pricing in the chances of a rapprochement, given some encouraging comments,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights.

“The tide began to turn in favour of talks and compromise in Moscow and Kyiv last week.”

There is a flurry of diplomatic efforts to try to stop the war.

A top adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “continuous” discussions with Russia are underway by video, while Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged with his French and German counterparts after they talked to Zelenskyy. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Ukraine’s foreign minister.

That heralds the start of a jampacked week that will test whether Russia plans to repay its international debt and will likely see the US Federal Reserve raise interest rates for the first time since 2018, potentially strengthening the dollar. A coronavirus resurgence in China is also causing concern about oil demand.