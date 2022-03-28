×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school

28 March 2022 - 08:30 By Reuters
General view of a moment of silence for former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during the United Nations Security Council meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, US., March 23, 2022.
General view of a moment of silence for former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during the United Nations Security Council meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, US., March 23, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar / File photo

The United Nations Security Council has expressed deep concern over a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to deny girls access to high school education and called on the group to reopen schools for female students without delay.

“The members of the Security Council ... reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls,” a statement from the United Nations on Sunday said.

Last week, the Taliban backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

The US abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues because of the decision, US officials said on Friday.

The Security Council asked Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, to engage with relevant Afghan authorities and stakeholders on the issue and report back on progress.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  2. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  3. Cape jobs windfall as contact centre giant moves into Mitchells Plain South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News
  5. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule