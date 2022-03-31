US teens suffered heightened toll of pain, abuse during pandemic

About a third of high school students used tobacco, alcohol or marijuana or misused prescription opioids, according to another study of the same population. Students who used alcohol drugs said their use increased during the pandemic.

About 44% of students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the pandemic, according to one analysis. About 20% of high school students said they had seriously considered suicide in 2020, and 9% said they had attempted suicide.

Perceptions of racism were associated with poor mental health and a lack of connection with their schoolmates, which was consistent with other studies during the pandemic, the researchers said. Other studies have shown US black, Latino and other minority populations have higher rates of Covid-19 infections and death than whites, and ethnic violence, particularly against Asian-Americans, has accelerated since the pandemic started.

LGBTQI+ youth also reported greater levels of poor mental health and emotional abuse by a parent, the researchers found. Disruptions and negative experiences at home or school were more commonly reported among female students, students of colour, and those who identified as LGBTQI+ compared to their white, heterosexual and male counterparts, the research found.

“There is much that can be done to make sure LGBTQI+ youth and youth from racial and ethnic minority groups feel safe, supported and connected in their schools,” said Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s division of adolescent and school health at the National Center for HIV/Aids viral hepatitis, STD and TB prevention.

