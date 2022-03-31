US teens suffered heightened toll of pain, abuse during pandemic
US high school students endured widespread emotional and physical pain during the relative isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting high rates of abuse, sadness and distress in their homes during early 2021.
Roughly half of high school students reported emotional abuse by a parent or difficulty completing schoolwork since the pandemic began, according to analyses of government surveys of about 7,000 9th to 12th graders across the US in the first half of last year. About one in four reported experiencing hunger or economic insecurity, and one in 10 said they had been physically abused by a parent.
Fears about a new wave of infections are rising as Omicron’s BA.2 variant continues to spread across the country. The findings raise public health concerns and reinforce the importance of better understanding how students’ lives have been affected by the pandemic, particularly in school, said the researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“These disruptions and adverse experiences threaten adolescents’ health and safety in addition to acting as barriers to learning,” the researchers said.
“Learning is fostered in environments where students’ basic needs are met and where students feel safe, supported, challenged, and engaged.”
About a third of high school students used tobacco, alcohol or marijuana or misused prescription opioids, according to another study of the same population. Students who used alcohol drugs said their use increased during the pandemic.
About 44% of students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the pandemic, according to one analysis. About 20% of high school students said they had seriously considered suicide in 2020, and 9% said they had attempted suicide.
Perceptions of racism were associated with poor mental health and a lack of connection with their schoolmates, which was consistent with other studies during the pandemic, the researchers said. Other studies have shown US black, Latino and other minority populations have higher rates of Covid-19 infections and death than whites, and ethnic violence, particularly against Asian-Americans, has accelerated since the pandemic started.
LGBTQI+ youth also reported greater levels of poor mental health and emotional abuse by a parent, the researchers found. Disruptions and negative experiences at home or school were more commonly reported among female students, students of colour, and those who identified as LGBTQI+ compared to their white, heterosexual and male counterparts, the research found.
“There is much that can be done to make sure LGBTQI+ youth and youth from racial and ethnic minority groups feel safe, supported and connected in their schools,” said Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s division of adolescent and school health at the National Center for HIV/Aids viral hepatitis, STD and TB prevention.
