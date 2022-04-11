Mark Zuckerberg’s security bill soared to R390m last year as Meta came under fire

The cost of keeping Mark Zuckerberg safe keeps going up for Meta Platforms, far outstripping what similar technology companies with high-profile executives are spending.

The social media giant, previously known as Facebook, spent more than $15.2m (R221.5m) in 2021 for expenses related to protecting its CEO at his homes and during personal travel, according to a recent regulatory filing. That doesn’t include another $10m (R145.7m) given to Zuckerberg as a pretax allowance for his family’s security, as well as R23m ($1.6m) for use of a private aircraft for personal travel.

In total, the company footed a security bill of $26.8m (R390m) for Zuckerberg, 37, and his family last year, a 6% increase from 2020. The filing attributed the higher costs to regular personal travel, protocols related to Covid-19 and market increases for security personnel. The arrangements comprise almost all of his compensation as he takes a $1 (R14.50) annual salary and doesn’t receive a bonus or equity awards.

Zuckerberg’s security costs in 2021 are many times those of peers where data is publicly available. Amazon, for example, spent $1.6m (R23m) protecting chairperson Jeff Bezos last year, while Tesla doesn’t disclose any security costs associated with CEO Elon Musk.