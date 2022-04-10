Opinion

The metaverse will make all that’s wrong with the internet worse

The change of Facebook’s name to Meta is a hint to the public of where social media and digital sovereignty risk taking us in a future 'virtual' world

The first bricks of the internet emerged in post-World War II California at the crossroads of a double ideology: military and libertarian, based on the virtues of decentralisation. It was all about inventing a network infrastructure that was resilient to targeted attacks. It also allowed for individuals to be emancipated through a new set of capabilities, including in communication, interaction and learning, facilitated through a microcomputer...