×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet

20 May 2022 - 08:25 By Reuters
Elon Musk has denied claims about sexual harassment. File photo
Elon Musk has denied claims about sexual harassment. File photo
Image: STEVE NESIUS/Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as “utterly untrue” claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.

Business Insider reported earlier on Thursday that Musk’s SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.

The article quoted an anonymous person who said she was a friend of the flight attendant. The friend had provided a statement as part of the private settlement process, according to the article.

“I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’. Describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so because it never happened,” Musk tweeted.

Reuters was not able to verify the Business Insider account. Musk and SpaceX did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the Business Insider story or on Musk’s tweets.

In addition to allegedly exposing himself, Musk rubbed the flight attendant’s thigh and offered to buy her a horse if she would “do more” during an in-flight massage, Business Insider quoted the friend of the flight attendant as saying.

The flight attendant came to believe her refusal to accept Musk’s proposal had hurt her opportunities to work at SpaceX and prompted her to hire a lawyer in 2018, according to Business Insider.

The rocket company made the settlement out of court and included a non-disclosure agreement which prevented the flight attendant from speaking about it, Business Insider said. The news site did not name the friend nor the flight attendant.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla Inc and is in the midst of a contentious effort to buy Twitter Inc, said on Wednesday he would vote Republican instead of Democrat, predicting a “dirty tricks campaign against me” would follow.

In the Business Insider article, Musk was quoted as saying the flight attendant’s story was a “politically motivated hit piece” and there was “a lot more to this story”.

On Thursday evening, Musk first tweeted: “The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens. This is their standard (despicable) playbook, but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

In the initial tweet, he did not specifically mention the allegations in the Business Insider article.

“And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue,” Musk added in another tweet.

He also tweeted that the article was meant to interfere with the Twitter acquisition.

Reuters could not immediately reach Business Insider for comment.

READ MORE:

Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker will host its second artificial intelligence day on August 19, with the company ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Twitter loses three more executives ahead of Musk’s $44bn takeover

Twitter is losing three more senior employees, including two vice-presidents, a reflection of the uncertainty inside the social media company.
News
2 days ago

Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Have young Americans woke-en up? Study shows they’re not as liberal as we think

Behind a façade of leftist ideals, they still believe in the capitalist principles of competition and earned success
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ says he's broke and needs legal aid South Africa
  4. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  5. A 25-year-old driver nabbed clocking 234km/h on the N1 South Africa

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student