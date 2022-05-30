×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

At least 14 dead in Nepal plane crash, rescue operations continue

30 May 2022 - 10:45 By Gopal Sharma
Soldiers from Nepal's army and other rescue workers were operating in difficult mountainous terrain at an altitude of around 14,500 feet with a heavy cloud cover, officials said.
Soldiers from Nepal's army and other rescue workers were operating in difficult mountainous terrain at an altitude of around 14,500 feet with a heavy cloud cover, officials said.
Image: 123rf.com/ Shih-Hao Liao

Rescue workers in Nepal on Monday recovered 14 bodies as they scoured a remote Himalayan mountainside scattered with the wreckage of a small plane that crashed with 22 aboard, with officials saying the chance of finding survivors was slim.

Operated by privately owned Tara Air, the aircraft went down during cloudy weather on Sunday and was spotted by Nepal's army earlier on Monday after search operations that were halted overnight were resumed.

"There is very little chance to find survivors," said Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, said bodies of 14 people had been found so far by rescue teams.

"The search for others is continuing," Sitaula told Reuters.

The De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft took off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on Sunday morning.

The destination was Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site that lies about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara - usually a 20-minute flight.

But the aircraft - with four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis aboard - lost contact with the Pokhara control tower five minutes before it was due to land, airlines officials said.

The crash site is in the region where Mount Dhaulagiri, the world's seventh highest peak at 8,167 metres (26,795 feet) is located, in proximity to Nepal's borders with China.

Soldiers from Nepal's army and other rescue workers were operating in difficult mountainous terrain at an altitude of around 14,500 feet with a heavy cloud cover, officials said.

Netra Prasad Sharma, the most senior bureaucrat in the Mustang district, where the crash took place, said weather conditions remained challenging.

"There is very thick cloud in the area," he told Reuters by phone. "The search for bodies is going on."

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the aircraft, with registration number 9N-AET, made its first flight in April 1979.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically located in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.

In early 2018, an US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nepal suspends search for missing plane with 22 on board

A small passenger plane with 22 people on board went missing in cloudy weather in Nepal on Sunday and authorities suspended a search in difficult ...
News
3 hours ago

Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea - report

Russian emergency services have located where a missing An-26 plane crashed into the sea, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, after the plane with ...
News
10 months ago

Indonesia searches for missing submarine with 53 on board

Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board that lost contact on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings